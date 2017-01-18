40 Hennepin County Deputies To Take Part In Inauguration Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is sending 40 deputies to help with the inauguration ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump, which takes place Friday in Washington, D.C.

The deputies left for Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning and will provide security along the route of the Inaugural Parade. During their assignment, the officers will be officially sworn is as deputy marshals.

Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said it’s an honor for their agency to be selected for the national event. It’s the fourth straight Inauguration Day where Hennepin County has provided law enforcement assistance.

There will be a total of about 200 officers from throughout Minnesota helping out at the inauguration. With more than one million people expected for the event, officers will largely be on crowd control and security duty.