Prosecutors: Case Against Officer Who Shot Philando Castile Should Proceed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors argue the case against a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a July traffic stop should proceed, saying several facts must be resolved by a jury at trial.

Attorneys for St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez asked in December that the case be dismissed, saying Castile was negligent in his own death. Prosecutors disputed that claim and others in a document filed Wednesday.

A hearing on the defense motion to dismiss is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Castile, who was black, was killed after being pulled over in a St. Paul suburb. The shooting’s aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend. Prosecutors said the 32-year-old was shot after telling Yanez he was armed.

Yanez, who is Latino, faces manslaughter and other charges.

