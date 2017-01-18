Charges: Man Fatally Stabbed Stepson After Night Of Drinking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday, accused of fatally stabbing his stepson Saturday night.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says James Willis McDaniel, 59, could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

The criminal complaint says officers were called to an apartment on the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 11 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

They arrived to find an unresponsive man bleeding from his upper chest on a couch, being tended to by his girlfriend. The man died soon after at the scene.

Officers say the victim’s mother and her husband, McDaniel, lived in the apartment, and they had been drinking with the victim, his girlfriend and sister.

The victim’s mother told officers that McDaniel had stabbed her son, who had been trying to punch through the door of a bedroom in which his sister and McDaniel were inside talking.

The sister told police that she had been arguing with the victim earlier in the evening.

McDaniel told investigators the victim was trying to break through the door, so he opened to door, told him to “back the f— off” and then stabbed him in the upper chest near his shoulder. He said he then wiped off the knife and placed it down in the bedroom.

McDaniel is currently in the Hennepin County Jail.