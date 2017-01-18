Minnesota Group To Protest Trump’s Friday Inauguration

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Presidential Inauguration is now less than two days away, and the list of those boycotting the event in protest is growing.

At last check, about a quarter of House Democrats say they’re not attending, including Minnesota representative Keith Ellison. Now, a group is announcing their plans to protest the election of Donald Trump here in the Twin Cities.

Members of the “Resist from Day One Coalition MN” made their protest plans public on Wednesday at Minneapolis City Hall. They are hosting what they are calling a Mega March on Friday afternoon.

The march is set to start at Lake and Nicollet, and end at City Hall in downtown Minneapolis, where a rally will be held.

About two dozen people from various groups showed up to Wednesday’s announcement. This group claims they want to unite in defending their communities against the “racist, anti-immigrant, anti-worker, anti-Muslim, anti-woman, anti-environment, anti-LGBTQI” agendas of the Trump administration and beyond.”

We spoke with one woman who is most concerned about Trump’s proposed immigration plans.

“There are people here who deserve protections and who also deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Susana De Leon, protesting the inauguration, said.

Now, there are still a number of people who do plan to travel to Washington, D.C., from Minneapolis to watch the Inauguration in person. Minnesota GOP officials say at least 59 Minnesotans are headed to the inauguration on Friday.

We reached out to local law enforcement about Friday’s protest plans and Minneapolis police say they are aware of the protest and do have plans in place to facilitate it.