MnDOT: Bridge Demolition To Close Part Of I-94 In Maple Grove

January 18, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Bridge Construction, Interstate 94, Maple Grove, Minnesota Department Of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to this weekend’s expected warmth, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says it has scheduled demolition for a bridge over Interstate 94 in Maple Grove.

According to MnDOT, the twice-postponed bridge demolition of 101st Avenue N. bridge will begin starting at 8 p.m. Friday. At that time, motorists will encounter lane closures on I-94 as construction crews move equipment into the area.

MnDOT says the interstate will close to through traffic in each direction at 10 p.m. – between I-494 and Highway 610 — and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Westbound traffic will still be able to travel west on I-94 to Maple Grove Parkway.

MnDOT listed detour routes motorists should follow to reach their destinations:

• Westbound I-94: Detour north on Highway 169 and west on new Highway 610 to reach westbound I-94.

• Eastbound I-94: Detour east on new Highway 610 and south on Highway 169 to reach eastbound I-94.

MnDOT says the bridge is being removed since the new Highway 610 corridor runs along the former alignment of 101st Avenue between County Road 81 and I-94.

