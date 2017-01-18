MOA’s Movie Theater To Get Cutting-Edge Makeover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new VIP movie theater is coming to Mall of America.

The old theater, which had been there since the mall opened in 1992, closed in December.

Now moviegoers will have a whole new experience, with cutting-edge technology and food and drink options. It will be the first of its kind in the Midwest.

“I think it will be a big draw for them,” moviegoer Amber Steimer said.

The company CMX will give the space a big makeover. It will feature oversized reclining seats with a dim LED light and storage for shoppers.

“I’m a fan of the reclining bed-type seats myself. It’s comfier, it kind of feels like you’re at home but you’re still going out,” Steimer said.

The 64,000-square-foot theater will also have grab-and-go gourmet finger food, plus handcrafted cocktails and other alcoholic drinks.

“It sounds interesting,” said moviegoer Darius Jackson. “I know they are having a hard time getting people to go to the movies and with everyone’s big TVs at home. It’s another way to bring people to the theater rather than watching at home or Red Box or Netflix.”

CMX says the game-changing experience has brought some movie buffs back. The 14 theaters will have cutting-edge technology. Deb Skaar would like more seats and less of an experience.

“I don’t really like to sit next to people that are eating meals or food other than just popcorn or light snacks,” Skaar said.

The price of tickets will range from $16 to $24.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the movie,” Jackson said. “Do I really want to see that movie, and if I do then maybe I’ll say that’s a great experience overall and I’ll pick that theater over another.”

CMX has 300-plus theaters, primarily in Latin America. The first one in the United States will open in Miami in February. Mall of America will follow in the fall.