MOA’s Movie Theater To Get Cutting-Edge Makeover

January 18, 2017 10:40 PM By Jennifer Mayerle
Filed Under: Jennifer Mayerle, Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new VIP movie theater is coming to Mall of America.

The old theater, which had been there since the mall opened in 1992, closed in December.

Now moviegoers will have a whole new experience, with cutting-edge technology and food and drink options. It will be the first of its kind in the Midwest.

“I think it will be a big draw for them,” moviegoer Amber Steimer said.

The company CMX will give the space a big makeover. It will feature oversized reclining seats with a dim LED light and storage for shoppers.

“I’m a fan of the reclining bed-type seats myself. It’s comfier, it kind of feels like you’re at home but you’re still going out,” Steimer said.

The 64,000-square-foot theater will also have grab-and-go gourmet finger food, plus handcrafted cocktails and other alcoholic drinks.

“It sounds interesting,” said moviegoer Darius Jackson. “I know they are having a hard time getting people to go to the movies and with everyone’s big TVs at home. It’s another way to bring people to the theater rather than watching at home or Red Box or Netflix.”

CMX says the game-changing experience has brought some movie buffs back. The 14 theaters will have cutting-edge technology. Deb Skaar would like more seats and less of an experience.

“I don’t really like to sit next to people that are eating meals or food other than just popcorn or light snacks,” Skaar said.

The price of tickets will range from $16 to $24.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the movie,” Jackson said. “Do I really want to see that movie, and if I do then maybe I’ll say that’s a great experience overall and I’ll pick that theater over another.”

CMX has 300-plus theaters, primarily in Latin America. The first one in the United States will open in Miami in February. Mall of America will follow in the fall.

More from Jennifer Mayerle
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia