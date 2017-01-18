RumChata rum cream makes a great cocktail. However, RumChata is also a terrific recipe ingredient that gives baked goods that delicious flavor that everyone loves or it can be used to enhance additional baking ingredients like chocolate, caramel, brown sugar and vanilla, producing flavors that are bolder and richer.

All proceeds from the sale of The 101 Uses For RumChata Recipe Book that are generated locally from today’s segment will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland.

Recipe:

RumChata French Toast

3 Eggs

½ cup Milk

¼ cup RumChata

8 White or French Bread

1 tbsp Butter

Leave bread slices out in a paper bag overnight to dry out. With a fork, beat together eggs, milk, and RumChata. Heat butter in griddle over medium heat until melted. Dip bread slices into egg mixture and cook until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side.