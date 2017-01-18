State Patrol Investigates Crash Between Ford, Semi In Meeker Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a crash involving a semi left at least one person injured in Meeker County Wednesday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 1:40 a.m. officers received a call of a crash on Highway 12, just east of 745th Street in Dassel Township.
Troopers said a Ford Escape traveling west crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck.
There are injuries, the extent of which is unknown.
The Ford Escape driver is a 21-year-old man from Minneapolis. The truck driver is a 63-year-old man from Illinois.
State Patrol is currently investigating.