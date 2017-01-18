Police Searching For AR-15 Stolen From Sheriff Deputy’s Patrol Car

January 18, 2017 6:30 PM By Reg Chapman
Filed Under: Ramsey County Sheriff, St. Louis Park, St. Louis Park Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for the person who took a loaded rifle from inside a Ramsey County Sheriff deputy’s vehicle.

An AR-15 rifle was taken last Friday while the car was parked inside a parking garage in St. Louis Park. Now, it’s somewhere on the streets of the Twin Cities.

The theft happened on Jan. 6 sometime between 12:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The car was parked inside a parking garage on Utica Avenue in St. Louis Park, right around the corner from the Shoppes at West End.

According to St. Louis Park police, the loaded rifle was locked inside the car. The thief got inside by removing the door handle. Investigators say the AR-15 with a loaded magazine was then pried from its secured, locked rifle mount, which was severely damaged.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the public is the victim of this crime. Spokesperson John Eastham says the deputy was on shift at the time of the theft and was attending a work-related class in St. Louis Park.

St. Louis Park Police are investigating the crime. Detectives hope security video from inside the parking garage will help them solve the crime. They make it clear that finding the stolen AR-15 is top priority.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy who had the rifle stolen faces no disciplinary action in connection with the incident.

Spokesperson John Eastham says theft of weapons are very uncommon. He and others in law enforcement are on the lookout for the weapon and the person who took it.

More from Reg Chapman
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia