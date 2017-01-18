Is Your Vehicle Part Of The Largest Recall In U.S. History?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Takata airbag recall could affect more than 40 million vehicles in the United States.

Vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled to replace the front airbags.

There have been dozens of reports of the airbags deploying explosively, leading to 11 reported deaths and 180 injuries in the U.S.

Takata began installing the airbags 15 years ago. The problem is the inflator. Metal shards have been known to spray out during a crash from the defective airbags.

Sashi Chopra of North Oaks became a victim in 2013 after the passenger-side airbag exploded in her family’s BMW.

“The airbag just deployed. There was an explosion and I just told my husband, who was on the phone with 911, I can’t see anything. I can’t see anything with both my eyes. I’m totally blind,” Chopra said.

Chopra’s case is one that helped initiate what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is calling the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history.

“This is a huge recall. It’s affecting a lot of vehicles,” said Brian Friede, a Ford Asset Instructor at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park.

Friede says the recall comes at a time when the Federal Trade Commission is taking heat. They ruled last month that General Motors and two used-car chains could advertise their used vehicles as having been inspected and repaired — even if the vehicles may still face safety recalls for problems that have not been fixed.

That is why Friede recommends car owners call their dealership and have them run their VIN number if they have any concerns. That is just one way to find out.

“Even Car Fax and different third party resources that run recall checks will check for open recalls,” Friede said.

Takata has been working with automakers to get replacement parts to fix the faulty inflators as part of a $1 billion settlement.

Warmer states are priorities for repairs because it is believed that high humidity can cause airbag ruptures. But repairs have already begun at some Twin Cities dealerships.

It could take up to two and a half years before all the airbags are fixed.

Here is a website that you can use to look up your vehicle’s VIN number.