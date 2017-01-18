Duluth Police Chief Calls For Memorial Vandals To Come Forward

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The police chief in Duluth is fuming after someone, or a group of people, vandalized the city’s Vietnam veterans memorial.

Chief Mike Tusken posted on Facebook Tuesday, demanding that the perpetrators come forward to “repair the pain caused by your actions.” He asked the public to help him solve the crime.

According to the Duluth News Tribune, the memorial on the city’s Lakewalk was marked with a metallic-colored paint pen. The vandals scrawled graffiti and Xs on town and counties listed on the memorial.

The graffiti was first reported Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after, a crew was sent to clean the memorial.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Duluth police at 218-730-5160.

