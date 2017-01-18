Wis. Doctor’s Self-Written Obituary Goes Viral

January 18, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin woman, known for her sense of humor, is still pulling off some jokes after her death.

Kay Ann Heggestad wrote her own obituary before she died, and now it’s going viral.

Heggestad was a doctor. She started writing the obit two years ago, when she was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, and kept revising it up until her recent death.

“She wanted to have a funny obituary. She didn’t think death was that bad and it was just another phase and when you die, you die. So she wanted to have people laugh over it,” her husband, Paul Wertsch, said.

Read the full obit here.

