4 Things To Know: Inauguration Events Begin, 2016 Warmest Year, New Big Mac & More

January 19, 2017 7:37 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President-elect Donald Trump beginning inauguration events to McDonald’s unveiling two new Big Macs, here is a look at the top four stories from Jan. 19, 2017.

Trump Begins Inauguration Events

President-elect Donald Trump heads back to Washington Thursday to kick off inauguration events.

Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will attend a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery followed by a concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump attended two dinners in the nation’s capital Wednesday night – one honoring the Vice President-elect and the other honoring his cabinet nominees.

Former President H.W. Bush, Wife Hospitalized

Former President George H.W, Bush and his wife, Barbara, are still hospitalized in Houston.

He’s in intensive care for pneumonia while she’s being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing.

The 92-year-old former chief executive is said to be in stable condition and resting comfortably.

2016 Breaks Record For Warmest Year

Last year was officially the Earth’s warmest year since record-keeping started in the 1880’s.

The World Meteorological Organization also announced 2016 set a new global heat record for the third year in a row.

The last time we had a record cold year was 1911.

McDonald’s Unveils new Big Mac

McDonald’s Big Mac is getting even bigger, and smaller.

Introducing the Mac Junior and the Grand Mac. The company is launching them in all restaurants after successful tests in Ohio and Texas.

The Mac Junior has one patty and no middle bun, while the Grand Mac adds more beef to the two patties.

