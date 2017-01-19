Boy, 13, Charged After Shooting Man Near IA Elementary School

January 19, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder for shooting a man just a few blocks from an elementary school in Fort Dodge.

The boy was arrested Tuesday. His name isn’t being released because of his age.

Police say 24-year-old Robert Rivers Jr. was shot around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 28 near Butler Elementary School. He was hospitalized.

The school went into a lockdown for about 30 minutes because of the incident.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ben Boniff says:
    January 19, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Was he a MN Village transplant ? Sound like he was trained in the ghetto ways. Or maybe not – he only needed a single shot ….

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia