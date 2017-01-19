Charges: Coon Rapids Man Supplied Heroin That Caused Overdose Death

Complaint: Told Girlfriend 'Someone's Going To Die Tonight' After Sale January 19, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Coon Rapids, Heroin, Jaquan Prince Peoples, Murder Charge, Overdose Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Coon Rapids man is accused of supplying heroin that caused an overdose death in September, according to a charge filed in Hennepin County.

Jaquan Prince Peoples was charged with third-degree murder in connection to the sale of heroin in the overdose death of 37-year-old Phillip Dalton Moore.

Peoples allegedly sold Moore and three other men heroin on Sept. 25, 2016 in the parking lot of McDonald’s off of Broadway Avenue.

According to criminal complaint, police officers were called at 8 p.m. to an intersection just blocks away on the report of “a man down.” Upon arrival, officers found Moore and another man in distress. The unidentified victim was revived at the scene, but Moore was declared dead at the hospital.

The wife of the revived victim told police that the victim and Moore were apprehensive about taking heroin from Peoples because they heard it was laced with fentanyl, the complaint said.

Officers spoke with Peoples’ girlfriend who said that Peoples told her “someone’s going to die tonight” and that he gave her different drugs than what he gave Moore and the other men. ‘

Peoples is in custody in Rush City.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ben Boniff says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    I get it somewhat – he sod an illegal drug. So charge him with a felony on that.

    The GD imbeciles using the stuff did their own killing with their own hands and frankly we are better off with the vermin gone

    Reply | Report comment |

