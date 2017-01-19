Fiberglass Fire Causes Neighborhood Evacuation In Marshall County

January 19, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Marshall County, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

WARREN, Minn. (AP) — A huge fire at a northwestern Minnesota fiberglass factory forced residents from the neighborhood to evacuate their homes.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says it took firefighters about six hours to extinguish the fire at Nordic Fiberglass in Warren Wednesday night. The fire was finally out about midnight.

No one was injured. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

