Hy-Vee Fights Food Waste By Discounting ‘Ugly’ Produce

January 19, 2017 11:55 AM By Laura Oakes
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The newest grocery chain to come to the Twin Cities, Hy-Vee, is already making a name for itself in the fight to end food waste.

It’s a worldwide movement to save what’s being called “ugly” produce – fruits and vegetables that you might say are cosmetically challenged on the outside by perfectly good on the inside.

Hy-Vee is selling the imperfect produce, branded as ‘Misfits,’ and it’s catching on.

“The marketing behind it has been very creative, and it’s definitely been eye catching for a number of our customers that look twice at the signage and say, ‘Hmm, what is that?'” spokeswoman Tina Potthoff said.

Different “Misfits” fruits and vegetables are delivered to all Hy-Vee stores weekly, and are sold at a 30 percent discount. Potthoff said it’s another way the company’s trying to reduce food waste.

She said Hy-Vee also donates regularly to local food shelves and composts produce that ends up not selling.

