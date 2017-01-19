Iron Maiden Bringing ‘Book Of Souls’ Tour To The Twin Cities

January 19, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Iron Maiden, Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The iconic British metal band Iron Maiden is returning to Minnesota this summer for the first time in 16 years.

The Xcel Center announced Thursday that the band will bring their “Book of Souls” tour to the Twin Cities on June 16. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Feb. 27), and prices range from $40 to $100.

The “Book of Souls” tour is in support of the band’s 2015 album of the same name. The tour kicked off last year, with the band playing shows in the U.S., Canada and 34 other countries.

According to a press release, fans can expect an elaborate, Maya-themed stage and several appearance from the band’s zombie mascot, Eddie.

Other U.S. cities on the 2017 tour include Lincoln, Nebraska, Oklahoma City, Oakland, and Brooklyn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia