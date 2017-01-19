Iron Maiden Bringing ‘Book Of Souls’ Tour To The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The iconic British metal band Iron Maiden is returning to Minnesota this summer for the first time in 16 years.

The Xcel Center announced Thursday that the band will bring their “Book of Souls” tour to the Twin Cities on June 16. Tickets go on sale next Friday (Feb. 27), and prices range from $40 to $100.

The “Book of Souls” tour is in support of the band’s 2015 album of the same name. The tour kicked off last year, with the band playing shows in the U.S., Canada and 34 other countries.

According to a press release, fans can expect an elaborate, Maya-themed stage and several appearance from the band’s zombie mascot, Eddie.

Other U.S. cities on the 2017 tour include Lincoln, Nebraska, Oklahoma City, Oakland, and Brooklyn.