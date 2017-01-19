Mpls. Mayor Asks City Staff To Investigate Local Impacts Of Trump Policies

January 19, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: Betsy Hodges, Donald Trump

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is asking senior city staff members to investigate the implications of soon-to-be President Donald Trump’s proposed policies.

“In my view, we would be well-advised to assume that he will soon do what he has said he will do,” Hodges said in a letter to the city coordinator, city attorney, chief financial officer and intergovernmental relations director for Minneapolis.

Throughout the campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to withhold federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” like Minneapolis — cities who don’t provide local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

In her letter, Hodges asked the city staffers to “prepare an assessment of the legal and financial implications of the new administration’s promises on the City of Minneapolis, and offer your recommendations for how we can be resilient in the face of them.”

Hodges is facing a re-election campaign this fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia