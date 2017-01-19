Mpls. Mayor Asks City Staff To Investigate Local Impacts Of Trump Policies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is asking senior city staff members to investigate the implications of soon-to-be President Donald Trump’s proposed policies.

“In my view, we would be well-advised to assume that he will soon do what he has said he will do,” Hodges said in a letter to the city coordinator, city attorney, chief financial officer and intergovernmental relations director for Minneapolis.

Throughout the campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to withhold federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” like Minneapolis — cities who don’t provide local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws.

In her letter, Hodges asked the city staffers to “prepare an assessment of the legal and financial implications of the new administration’s promises on the City of Minneapolis, and offer your recommendations for how we can be resilient in the face of them.”

Hodges is facing a re-election campaign this fall.