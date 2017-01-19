Bill To Lower Cigar Tax Passes Minnesota House Committee

January 19, 2017 5:32 PM By Pat Kessler
Filed Under: Cigar Tax, Minnesota Legislature, Pat Kessler

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota House Committee advanced a bill on Thursday to lower the tax on premium cigars.

It’s a big change for tobacco legislation in Minnesota. For years, the state legislature has been significantly raising taxes on tobacco in Minnesota, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco and small cigars.

But several years ago, it passed a big tax on premium cigars – $3.50 on a $10 cigar. Anti-smoking advocates call it an effective tool to discourage smoking.

Cigar store owners say it’s a huge, disproportionate tobacco tax that is driving away customers.

“We are here today to tell you that the state of Minnesota continues to drive our customers away with our outrageously high taxes. These customers are finding alternative places to shop, spend their dollars to make purchases online or in neighboring states,” Mark Wolk with Stogies on Grand said.

“Tobacco is a leading, if not the leading, cause of disease and disability in this world. And reducing it reduces disease, death and disability,” Dr. Russell Luepker with the University of Minnesota said. “There’s no argument about the science of that.”

More from Pat Kessler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia