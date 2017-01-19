Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Closes Ice Rinks Due To Warm Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – That warmer weather is affecting some outdoor activities.
Minneapolis Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that all of the city’s outdoor skating rinks are closed.
Board officials said skating during warmer weather can damage the ice and injure skaters.
The closure does not include the Wells Fargo WinterSkate rink at Loring Park, as it is a refrigerated rink. Designated broomball rinks will also remain open.
The rinks will reopen as soon as possible when more seasonable weather returns. To check ice rink status, visit Minneapolis Parks & Recreation online.