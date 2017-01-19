Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Closes Ice Rinks Due To Warm Weather

Wander Minnesota: Twin Cities Women's Choir Celebrates 20 Years Minnesota is home to a rich music and arts scene. In early February, one of those stellar arts groups celebrates its 20th anniversary: the Twin Cities Women’s Choir.

Best Consignment Shops In Minnesota To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesFashion wear or fashion worn? Why not get cash for unwanted couture? If averse to auction site bidding wars, Twin Cities has consignment shops willing to pay cash for your unworn or hardly worn fashion ware (or wear).