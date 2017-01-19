Rod Carew ‘Doing Great’ 1 Month After Heart Transplant

January 19, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Heart Transplant, Minnesota Twins, Rod Carew

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since a heart and kidney transplant with no signs of rejection.

Carew tells the American Heart Association News he’s “doing great” since the 13-hour operation on Dec. 16. He’s spent the last week in a rehabilitation center and expects to return home soon.

Carew says he wants to remind people to get their hearts checked. His donor was a 29-year-old man.

The 71-year-old former Twins and Angels star had a heart attack in September 2015 and later had a device implanted in his heart.

Carew played from 1967 to 1985. He was a seven-time American League batting champion and first-ballot selection to the Hall of Fame.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

