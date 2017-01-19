Officials: 3 Rogers H.S. Students Struck By Truck At School Bus Stop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after three Rogers High School students were struck by a truck while attempting to board a school bus Thursday morning.

According to Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty, the incident was reported at 6:51 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of 78th Street Northeast and Parrish Avenue Northeast.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that three juvenile pedestrians were struck by a pickup truck at the bus stop. Hagerty says initial reports indicate that the Elk River School District bus was stopped there with its stop arm out waiting to pick up the students. As the students were walking towards the bus, an oncoming truck struck the students.

The students were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of the truck has been detained and is being questioned.

This is a developing story, so check back for more information.