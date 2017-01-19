Target Teams Up With Minnesota United Ahead Of MLS Debut

January 19, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Major League Soccer, Minnesota United, MLS, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target has teamed up with Minnesota United for their inaugural Major League Soccer season.

The team announced Thursday that the Minneapolis-based discount retailer is the official partner and uniform sponsor.

As part of a multi-year deal, the Target bullseye logo will be showcased on the 2017 uniforms, which will be revealed next month. It will also be around TCF Bank Stadium.

In addition to the deal with Minnesota United, Target announced a league partnership with MLS.

Minnesota United’s first season in the league begins in March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia