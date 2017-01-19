Wis. Rep. Pocan Compliments Trump, Still Plans To Skips Inauguration

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has good things to say about President-elect Donald Trump as a businessman and negotiator, but he still plans to boycott his inauguration.

Pocan told reporters at a news conference Thursday that he’d support Trump’s efforts to lower prescription drug prices, renegotiate trade agreements and rebuild the country’s infrastructure — depending on the specifics of his plans.

Pocan says a lot of ideas like infrastructure upgrades “tweet well,” but the incoming administration’s detailed plans might not include the investments in roads and bridges that Democrats envision.

He says Trump’s business background means he is very good at negotiating deals.

Pocan represents Madison and south-central Wisconsin. Pocan says he’ll be volunteering at an area food pantry during the inauguration, but will watch Trump’s speech later.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)