Wisconsin Man Marries To Become A ‘Packer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man is about to make his dreams come true. He’s about to become a Packer.

Ryan Holtan-Murphy is getting married in June. His fiance’s name: Marie Packer.

Ryan is breaking the usual tradition, and taking his bride’s last name. He’ll be Ryan Packer.

“To be totally honest it’s Packer, I mean it just seemed like it was a no-brainer. It’s my two favorite things in the world are her and the Green Bay Packers,” Ryan said.

“I didn’t mind at all. I was like ‘Sure babe, it’s all yours.’ Why not?” Marie said.

They did this interview through Skype from Paris, where the couple is celebrating Ryan’s birthday. The couple lives in New York, but Ryan was born and raised in Wisconsin.