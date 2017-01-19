Wisconsin Man Marries To Become A ‘Packer’

January 19, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Green Bay Packers, Marie Packer, Ryan Holtan-Murphy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man is about to make his dreams come true. He’s about to become a Packer.

Ryan Holtan-Murphy is getting married in June. His fiance’s name: Marie Packer.

Ryan is breaking the usual tradition, and taking his bride’s last name. He’ll be Ryan Packer.

“To be totally honest it’s Packer, I mean it just seemed like it was a no-brainer. It’s my two favorite things in the world are her and the Green Bay Packers,” Ryan said.

“I didn’t mind at all. I was like ‘Sure babe, it’s all yours.’ Why not?” Marie said.

They did this interview through Skype from Paris, where the couple is celebrating Ryan’s birthday. The couple lives in New York, but Ryan was born and raised in Wisconsin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia