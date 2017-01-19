Working For The Weekend: Top Entertainment Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Warm weather canceled it last year, but this year there is plenty of ice for the fifth-annual North American Pond Hockey Championship on Lake Minnetonka.

Along with pond hockey, enjoy bean bags, live concerts, games and concerts at Maynard’s. All profits from the tournament will be donated to the ALS Association.

Here is more information on the North American Pond Hockey Championships.

Lake Minnetonka Flurry Scurry 5K

In conjunction with the tournament, the annual Lake Minnetonka Flurry Scurry 5K takes place Sunday. A family-friendly run, this is a fun event for all ages and runners of all levels.

Race time is 10 am. Here is more information.

Downtown Zimmerman Ladies on the Loose

Ladies, head to historic downtown Zimmerman for some shopping this weekend. Ladies on the Loose is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many shops will feature an array of specialty items from decor, refreshed furniture, clothing and more.

Participating business offer specials, drinks, food, and demos all for free. Here is more information.

Minneapolis Boat Show

Finally, dream of summer at the 45th annual Minneapolis Boat Show. Today through Sunday, you can browse through the upper Midwest’s best selection of new boats and hundreds of booths showcasing the very latest in engines, marine electronics and accessories.

The four-day event is held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Here is more information.