UW Student Accused Of Sexual Assault Asks For 4 Of 21 Charges To Be Dismissed

January 20, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Alec Cook, University Of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A suspended University of Wisconsin-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple women is asking a judge to dismiss four of the 21 charges against him.

Alec Cook is due in court Friday for a motions hearing. He’s arguing a judge should dismiss a stalking charge based on allegations that he called a student beautiful and put his arm around her on multiple occasions. His attorneys argued those actions were no worse than “Happy Days” television character Arthur Fonzarelli’s antics.

Cook also wants the judge to dismiss a sexual assault charge because the victim was unclear about whether he grabbed or slapped her, a disorderly conduct charge for allegedly making sexual remarks in a grocery store and another stalking charge based for allegedly staring at a student.

