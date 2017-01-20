Inauguration Day: LIVE Coverage On CBSN | Live Updates, Blog | READ: Protests In D.C. | Mpls. Protests

Gun Accidentally Discharges During Pistol-Whipping At Blaine Laundromat

January 20, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Blaine, Blaine Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bullet was accidentally fired at a Blaine laundromat Friday evening after a confrontation led to a pistol whipping.

Blaine police say it happened at a laundromat on the 10000 block of University Avenue at about 5 p.m.

Three people inside the business were confronted by three others, one of whom pulled out a handgun and struck a man in the head, discharging his weapon in the process.

No one was stuck by the bullet, and the gunman and two others fled the scene.

Police are investigating, and say the public is not in danger, calling the case an isolated incident.

