MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Metro Transit bus drove into a home in Columbia Heights Friday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. at a home on the 3900 block of Arthur Street Northeast.

The sheriff’s office says no one on the bus or in the home was injured, but the bus did hit a gas line inside the residence.

It is not clear yet what caused the accident, which is still under investigation.