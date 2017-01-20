Sheriff: 11-Year-Old Killed In Carlton Co. Crash; Road Conditions A Factor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 11-year-old child is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Carlton County Friday morning.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on County Road 3 in Twin Lakes Township.

There, authorities say a driver, a 47-year-old woman from Esko, Minnesota, lost control of her steering and struck another vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old Cloquet woman, head-on.

An 11-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene. It’s unclear which car he or she was in.

Carlton Public School Superintendent Gwen Carman confirmed that the victim was a student who attended South Terrace Elementary School.

“We are all shocked and saddened by this tragedy,” Carman said. “We have grief counselors at our schools today to support our students and staff. ”

Officials say that road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.