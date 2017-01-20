Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Wisconsin Sheriff’s Deputy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A suspect is charged with killing a western Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in October and endangering the safety of several other officers as they were arresting him.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Doug Nitek fatally shot Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze on Oct. 29 after Glaze approached Nitek’s vehicle. Glaze died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The complaint says sometime after officers arrested Nitek and while they were searching the trailer where he lived, he reappeared with a rifle in hand and fired one shot toward a squad car, narrowly missing at least one deputy.

The 31-count complaint includes charges of first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Nitek, 44, has a lengthy criminal record dating to the 1990s and authorities found methamphetamine in his trailer.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)