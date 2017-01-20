Inauguration Day: LIVE Coverage On CBSN | Live Updates, Blog | READ: 'DeploraBall' Clashes | Mpls. Protests

Lakeville Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire

January 20, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Lakeville, Lakeville Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home in Lakeville sustained damage in a fire early Friday morning.

According to the Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer, crews received a call from a neighbor just before 7 a.m. of a fire on the 18700 block of Javelin Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned the fire occurred in a three stall garage. The garage was attached to the home and the fire damaged both the garage and home.

The owner said he had been cooking with a fryer Thursday night in the stall of the garage where the fire started.

No one was injured.

