Lakeville Home Damaged In Early Morning Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A home in Lakeville sustained damage in a fire early Friday morning.

According to the Lakeville Fire Chief Mike Meyer, crews received a call from a neighbor just before 7 a.m. of a fire on the 18700 block of Javelin Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned the fire occurred in a three stall garage. The garage was attached to the home and the fire damaged both the garage and home.

The owner said he had been cooking with a fryer Thursday night in the stall of the garage where the fire started.

No one was injured.