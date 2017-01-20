Good Questions: Elevator Buttons; Recall Money; Dimples

January 20, 2017 10:44 PM By Heather Brown
Filed Under: Good Question, Heather Brown, Matt Brickman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Andrew from Woodbury asked: Do the close buttons on elevators work?

According to Jodi Hynes, communications manager for Otis Americas, the functionality of the button is decided by the customer or any special modes required by the customer or building code. She says some jurisdictions also have access regulations that restrict the use of the buttons to immediately close the doors.

City of St. Paul spokesman Robert Humphrey estimates about half of the elevators the city inspects have the button enabled and half do not.

Airbag maker Takata recently settled with the Department of Justice for $1 billion. That had Barb from Rochester, Robert from Plymouth and Bonnie from Faribault wanting to know: Where does that money go?

According to the Department of Justice, $850 million will compensate the auto manufacturers for the massive recall, $125 million will go to victims injured by Takata airbags and $25 million is a criminal fine which will go into the U.S. Treasury general fund.

Sara from St. Paul saw a photo of Matt Brickman’s baby’s dimples and wanted to know: How are dimples made?

There is a muscle in our cheeks called zygomaticus major. According to Angela Hatfield, a plastic surgeon with Allina Health, that muscles splits in some people. When to lower part of that split attaches more to the skin than the lip, a cheek dimple is made.

More from Heather Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia