Prep Blog: This Weekend’s Top High School Match-Ups

After a holiday hiatus, the Prep Blog is back and we’re in the gut of conference seasons for winter sports across Minnesota.

What a week it is to return as there are plenty of great match-ups in high school basketball this weekend, and what better way to celebrate this state than Hockey Day Minnesota in Stillwater. As crazy as it is to think about, we’re not far away from the postseason for winter sports.

About a month from now, we’ll be crowning state champions in dance as well as Nordic and alpine skiing. That just gets the madness started before we hit wrestling, hockey and basketball among other winter sports.

All that said, here are this week’s top prep match-ups.

Friday Boys Basketball: Osseo (9-4) at Maple Grove (10-1)

The rivalry doesn’t get much bigger in the northwest Twin Cities metro than when Maple Grove faces Osseo. The No. 2-ranked Crimson have a big test Friday night, hosting the Orioles. It’s our Featured Game for WCCO-TV’s High School Sports Rally.

Maple Grove is one of the top teams in Class 4A and is looking to get back to the state tournament this year after an early exit against Lakeville North last March. The Crimson have won seven straight since an early December loss at Park Center. They went down to the wire with a skilled and physical Armstrong team on Tuesday in a 72-64 victory. They’re led by point guard Brad Davison, a Wisconsin signee, who averages more than 27 points per game. Tywhon Pickford also scores 21 points per game.

The Orioles are 9-4 and bounced back from consecutive losses to Armstrong and Champlin Park with a 63-60 win at Totino-Grace Tuesday night. Osseo was a perfect 29-0 entering the state tournament last year, but fell to Lakeville North in the semifinals. This year, they are led by Zach Theisen’s 23.5 points per game.

It should be a great game between rivals who just don’t like to lose to each other.

Friday Boys Basketball: Champlin Park (11-0) at Blaine (9-3)

The No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A hits the road Friday night to face a rival as unbeaten Champlin Park travels to Blaine. It’s the first of two match-ups between the conference rivals this year, and the Bengals will have their hands full. The Rebels feature two of the top players in the state in guard McKinley Wright and forward Theo John. Champlin Park is averaging nearly 90 points per game. Blaine is 9-3 and has won three straight since a loss to Maple Grove, but the Bengals will rely on slowing the game down as they average about 50 points per game.

Friday Girls Basketball: Totino-Grace (6-9) at Elk River (14-0)

The No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A puts its unbeaten season on the line Friday night as Elk River hosts Totino-Grace in Northwest Suburban Conference action. The Elks average about 61 points per game and are led by Gabi Haack’s 27 points per game. She’s one of three who average double figures in scoring. The Eagles have had an up-and-down season, now on a three-game losing streak after having won six straight. They’re led by Sydney Weierke’s 13 points per game, and Brianna Glynn averages 12.

Hockey Day Minnesota

Eden Prairie (9-4-2) vs. Stillwater (13-1)

Stillwater is the host this year to one of the premiere events in high school hockey, Hockey Day Minnesota. Despite the mild conditions for January, they’re ready to host a day of fantastic and exciting action. It starts with Thief River Falls facing Mahtomedi, then the hosts take the ice in the afternoon.

Stillwater, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA, hosts No. 6-ranked Eden Prairie in what should be a fantastic match-up. The Ponies are coming off their first loss of the season at White Bear Lake last Saturday. They’re led by Noah Cates, who has 13 goals among his team-best 34 points on the season. Matthew Stanton has 11 goals, and T.J. Sagissor has 10. Seth Eisele has been stellar in net in 14 games with a .929 save percentage and a 1.18 goals against average.

Eden Prairie has won four straight since dropping a pair to Edina and Centennial. The Eagles are led by Casey Middlestadt’s 29 points, including 10 goals. The Gophers commit is one of the top players in the state.

Tune into WCCO-TV’s High School Sports Rally at about 10:20 p.m. Friday as Mike Max, Frank Vascellaro and David McCoy will have all the action covered.