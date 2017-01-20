Vikings Remove Interim Tag For OC Shurmur

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have removed the interim tag from Pat Shurmur, officially naming him the team’s offensive coordinator Friday.

The announcement came with a few other coaching changes. Kevin Stefanski, the team’s running back coach, is now coaching the quarterbacks. Replacing him will be new hire Kennedy Polamalu. Clancy Barone has been hired as the tight ends coach.

Shurmur was hired as tight ends coach last year before being promoted to interim offensive coordinator when Norv Turner resigned midseason.

2017 will be Stefanski’s 12th year with the Vikings. He previously served as both the assistant quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach.

Polamalu comes to the Vikings by way of UCLA, serving as the Bruins’ offensive coordinator in 2016. His NFL experience includes coaching running backs for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barone leaves his position as the Denver Broncos’ offensive line coach to join the Vikings. He has coached in the NFL for 14 seasons and also has extensive college experience.