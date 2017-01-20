Trump Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was an historic moment Friday as Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States.

The combative businessman and TV celebrity is joining a republican majority house and senate, ushering in a new direction for America. President Trump then signed cabinet nominations and a proclamation for national day of patriotism. He also signed a law making General James Mattis eligible for Pentagon chief.

President Donald Trump takes office after one of the most improbable, divisive campaigns in US history.

Beginning his presidency today with a populist message for Americans he called “the forgotten men and women” of our country. Donald Trump placed his hand on two Bibles: One belonging to his family and the other to Abraham Lincoln.

Giving a thumbs up to a huge crowd on the Capitol Mall, President Donald Trump launched a blistering indictment of Washington and the status quo, promising a New America.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land,” Trump said in the inaugural speech. “From this day forward, it’s going to be America First.”

President Trump laid out a dark vision of an America in despair: policital Corruption, Inner city poverty, Shuttered factories and failing schools.

“And the crime, and the gangs, and the drugs that have stolen many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. The American carnage stops right here and right now,” Trump said.

Former presidents Bush, Clinton and Carter attended the ceremony. Hillary Clinton was there, too, after losing. She said she wanted to “celebrate democracy”.

George H.W. Bush wasn’t able to attend, after being hospitalized earlier in the week.

As he did during the political campaign, President Trump criticized Democratic and Republican elites. This time, with Former President Obama and leaders of Congress sitting nearby.

“We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining, but never doing anything about it,” President Trump said. “The time for talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.”

President Trump signed a batch of executive orders immediately following the swearing-in that will organize his Cabinet. The Senate met this afternoon to begin voting on confirmations. So far it has confirmed General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense, and General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.