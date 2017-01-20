Inauguration Day: LIVE Coverage On CBSN | Live Updates, Blog | READ: Protests In D.C. | Mpls. Protests

Thousands Expected For Women’s March In St. Paul

January 20, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, St. Paul, Women's March

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many Minnesotans are heading east Friday night for the Women’s March on Washington.

Six buses left the Twin Cities at about 8 a.m. for the 24-hour journey. They will join thousands of others in Saturday’s event, sending a bold message to the new Trump administration about human rights.

The Women’s March Minnesota is expected to draw thousands to a rally on the steps of the State Capitol Saturday in St. Paul.

The rally begins at 10:30 a.m. with a march from St. Paul College to the Capitol, which is about a half-mile walk.

Several speakers, including state lawmakers, are expected to make remarks. Organizers say the rally is not just about President Trump, but a brighter future for all Americans.

“We’re here. You’ve got all of these people here wanting to work with you to make this place better, to improve it,” said organizer Sam O’Connell. “You know, there are going to be some things that we can definitely work on together to improve. We are here. Use us.”

St. Paul police say the group has communicated and worked closely with law enforcement to make the event as safe as possible and not disrupt traffic. The group has a permit for the event.

