4 Things To Do From Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are all the great ideas Natalie Nyhus and Mike Augustyniak shared on WCCO Saturday Morning — now go make the most of this balmy January weekend!

1. The Minneapolis Boat Show is celebrating 45 years. It’s your best selection of new boats and hundreds of booths showcasing engines, marine electronics and accessories. Boats include canoes, cruisers, pontoons and personal watercrafts — really something for everyone. The boat show is at the Minneapolis Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $14.

2. It’s Hockey Day Minnesota! The day includes more than 18 hours of original hockey programming on TV and features six live games. There will be three high school games played in Stillwater. The first game is at 10 a.m. There’s also a men and women’s college game. Then the night is capped off by the Minnesota Wild taking on the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m.

3. It’s also the annual Pond Hockey Championship on Lake Minnetonka. The event features both women and men’s leagues of all ages. Hockey starts at 9 a.m., then at 10 a.m. there’s a bean bag tournament. Live music, food and apparel sales are also part of this all-day event.

4. The winter fun continues in St. Paul at Winter Trails Day at Fort Snelling State Park. The usual activities include ice fishing, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing. But there are new attractions this year as well like the food trucks, outdoor ping-pong and a snowball fight. Hours today are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free but a vehicle permit to enter state parks is required, which is $5 for the day.