4 Things To Do From Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

January 21, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Hockey Day Minnesota, Lake Minnetonka, Minneapolis, Pond Hockey, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are all the great ideas Natalie Nyhus and Mike Augustyniak shared on WCCO Saturday Morning — now go make the most of this balmy January weekend!

1. The Minneapolis Boat Show is celebrating 45 years. It’s your best selection of new boats and hundreds of booths showcasing engines, marine electronics and accessories. Boats include canoes, cruisers, pontoons and personal watercrafts — really something for everyone. The boat show is at the Minneapolis Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $14.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

2. It’s Hockey Day Minnesota! The day includes more than 18 hours of original hockey programming on TV and features six live games. There will be three high school games played in Stillwater. The first game is at 10 a.m. There’s also a men and women’s college game. Then the night is capped off by the Minnesota Wild taking on the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m.

3. It’s also the annual Pond Hockey Championship on Lake Minnetonka. The event features both women and men’s leagues of all ages. Hockey starts at 9 a.m., then at 10 a.m. there’s a bean bag tournament. Live music, food and apparel sales are also part of this all-day event.

4. The winter fun continues in St. Paul at Winter Trails Day at Fort Snelling State Park. The usual activities include ice fishing, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing. But there are new attractions this year as well like the food trucks, outdoor ping-pong and a snowball fight. Hours today are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free but a vehicle permit to enter state parks is required, which is $5 for the day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia