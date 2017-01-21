Driver Charged With Hitting 3 High School Students Out On Bail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man charged with hitting three high school students with his pickup truck is now out of jail.

Investigators say 22-year-old Cody Pech bailed out of jail late last night.

In charges that came out Friday, Pech told investigators he didn’t see the students or the stopped school bus until it was too late.

Fifteen-year-olds Ian Orina, Beckett Olson and Greta Jenson were crossing the street to get on their bus in Otsego Thursday morning when the truck hit them.

Olson and Jenson are still hospitalized in critical condition. Orina has been upgraded to satisfactory condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the students’ medical costs.