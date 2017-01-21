Man Who Survived Bus Crashing Into Home Credits Couch With Saving His Life

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is reflecting on what was a very close call when he was pushed out of his home by a bus.

Randy Schmit had been taking a nap at his house in Columbia Heights Friday evening, when a bus crashed into his home.

“I was looking at the sky,” Schmit said. “Then I turned my head and I was looking at a bus inside my house.”

Police say the Metro Transit Anoka Traveler Bus crashed into the home after hitting another vehicle. The bus also hit a gas line as it plowed into the house.

“It was one of the loudest noises I’ve heard in a long time,” neighbor Missy Lee said. “It was a real large, booming sound.”

The couch Schmit had been sleeping on was pushed by the bus back and out of the side of the house, as the structure around him crumbled.

While the house will need repairs until Schmit will be able to live in it again, he walked away with only bruised shins and some cuts on his face.

“I don’t have any broken bones or anything,” he said.

Schmit believes it was the couch — and divine intervention — that saved him from being seriously hurt.

“I don’t know if the couch can be saved but it saved me,” he said.

One passenger on the bus was taken to the hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.