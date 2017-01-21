WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

What’s More Minnesotan Than Hot Dish On The Slopes?

January 21, 2017 6:46 PM
Filed Under: Afton Alps

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The warm weather made conditions great for the Hot Dish Rail Jam at Afton Alps Saturday.

Skiers and snowboarders had a chance to get creative and show off their skills.

Competitors launch into the air landing on a rail, also known as a jib.

Then it’s all about the dismount and how much flair you can put into it.

“So we have a wide range of abilities. We’ve got some professional athletes out here as well as some kids that are just starting out,” Abby Katkov said.

The competition included a taste of Minnesota with hot dish being served.

Afton Alps gave away $2,000 in prizes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia