What’s More Minnesotan Than Hot Dish On The Slopes?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The warm weather made conditions great for the Hot Dish Rail Jam at Afton Alps Saturday.

Skiers and snowboarders had a chance to get creative and show off their skills.

Competitors launch into the air landing on a rail, also known as a jib.

Then it’s all about the dismount and how much flair you can put into it.

“So we have a wide range of abilities. We’ve got some professional athletes out here as well as some kids that are just starting out,” Abby Katkov said.

The competition included a taste of Minnesota with hot dish being served.

Afton Alps gave away $2,000 in prizes.