Mike’s Mix: Du Nord Distillery’s ‘Cafe Frieda’

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to Du Nord Distillery in Minneapolis to try some cocktails using “Cafe Frieda”.

Coffee Martini

2 oz Café Frieda

½ oz of L’etoile Vodka

½ oz orange liqueur (like Cointreau)

2 dashes Dashfire Orange Bitters

Instructions:

Shake over ice, strain, and serve straight up in a chilled coupe or martini glass.

The Dude

1 oz L’etoile Du Nord Vodka

2 oz of Café Frieda

1 drop vanilla extract

Heavy cream

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a lowball glass over ice. Top with heavy cream and stir to combine (or, don’t; it’s up to your preference).

Café Frieda is a coffee liqueur created in honor of Frieda, the long-time drama teacher at South High in Minneapolis. It’s available at Du Nord Craft Spirits distillery, and at local retailers.