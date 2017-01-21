VIDEO: Counter-Protester Sprays Chemical Irritant At Women’s March Attendees

WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

January 21, 2017 10:10 PM
Filed Under: Women's March Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Video captured by a man who attended the Women’s March Minnesota Saturday shows a counter-protester spraying an irritant at people around him.

Jake Tonsager provided WCCO with the video, which shows a man punching an attendee before spraying a chemical irritant at those around him.

St. Paul police say a man, who marchers reported sprayed a chemical irritant into the crowd, was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Detention Center for aggravated assault.

Police said between 90,000 and 100,000 people attended the march, which began at St. Paul College before attendees marched toward the Minnesota State Capitol.

The rally was part of similar marches worldwide intended to send a message to President Donald Trump about the protection of the rights of women and minority groups.

