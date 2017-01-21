Wild Score 3 In 2 Minutes, Beat Ducks 5-3

WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

January 21, 2017 11:09 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Suter, Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a two-minute span late in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday night.

It was the second goal of the game for both Haula and Zucker.

The Western Conference-leading Wild are 19-2-1 in their last 22 games.

Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, which lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury. It was the first time in 10 games that Anaheim allowed more than two goals and the first time in 19 games it lost when leading after two periods.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

