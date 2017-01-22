WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

11-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Crash ID’d

January 22, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Carlton County, Fatal Crash, Twin Lakes Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the 11-year-old girl killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in Carlton County.

Emma Loven died in the two-car crash on County Road 3 in Twin Lakes Township, officials say.

She was a passenger in a car driven by 42-year-old Angela Loven, whom officials say lost control of her car and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Angela Loven was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in her car, a 15-year-old child, was brought to a hospital for observation.

The driver of the other car was a 72-year-old woman from Clochet.

A memorial fund has been set up for Emma Loven.

