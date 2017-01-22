11-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Crash ID’d

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the 11-year-old girl killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in Carlton County.
Emma Loven died in the two-car crash on County Road 3 in Twin Lakes Township, officials say.
She was a passenger in a car driven by 42-year-old Angela Loven, whom officials say lost control of her car and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Angela Loven was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in her car, a 15-year-old child, was brought to a hospital for observation.
The driver of the other car was a 72-year-old woman from Clochet.
A memorial fund has been set up for Emma Loven.