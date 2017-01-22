4 Things To Know: Trump, Obama & Women’s Rights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

Number One: Trump’s 2nd Day

President Donald Trump will spend Sunday overseeing the swearing in of high-level staffers and holding a reception for law enforcement officers and first responders who helped with his inauguration.

He’ll also be celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary.

Number Two: Obama’s Post-Presidency Plans

Former President Barack Obama spent his first full day of not being president on the golf course.

On Saturday, he was golfing in Rancho Mirage, California, at the Porcupine Creek Golf Club.

Number Three: Women’s March St. Paul

Saturday’s women’s march in St. Paul may have been one of Minnesota’s largest political protest marches in history.

Police estimate between 90,000 and 100,000 people joined in the protest near the State Capitol.

Similar marches were held all over the world to protest Trump and his agenda.

Number Four: Roe V. Wade Anniversary

Sunday marks the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life is holding a March For Life at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Planned Parenthood is planning a Facebook Live event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.