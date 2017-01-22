WEEKEND BREAK: Mike & Natalie At The Boat Show | Moments That Mattered | Junk Man Minneapolis

After Days Of Spring-Like Warmth, Snow Possible Tuesday

January 22, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Snow, Weather, Winter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It may soon start to look like winter again in Minnesota.

After days of foggy, almost spring-like weather with highs in the 40s, Minnesota looks to see several inches of snow Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the snow will most likely fall in southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the precipitation should arrive around noon Tuesday, with off-and-on snow showers through the overnight.

Current models show 1 to 3 inches to accumulate in most of southern Minnesota, with higher totals along the Iowa border.

