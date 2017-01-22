1 Injured, 2 Arrested After Shooting In Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Duluth say two men are in custody following a Saturday night shooting that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Duluth Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue East and 1st Street. At the scene, officers found a 28-year-old victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Emergency crews brought the victim to a hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle leaving the scene was stopped. The three men in the car were detained and questioned.

Police say two of the men – a 24-year-old and a 25-year-old – were arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail pending second-degree assault charges.

No names were released.

Police say they are not seeking any more suspects in the shooting, which remains under investigation.