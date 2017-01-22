Victim In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an individual was in critical condition Sunday morning following a shooting near the 19 Bar in south Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the bar on West 15th Street, just south of downtown. When they got to the scene, however, no victim or suspect was found.

About 10 minutes later, a victim arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot while in a car near the bar.

Police described the victim as male, but it’s yet unknown if he’s an a adult or juvenile. As of 2 a.m. Sunday, he was in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.